'3 Big Gulps': Sheriff joins forces with coffee shop to create new blend

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with a local coffee shop to create a special blend.

You can get your first cup of the "Sheriff's Blend" coffee on Friday at The Urban Bean Coffeehouse Cafe in Orange Park, during the Sheriff's Office's Coffee with a Cop event from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

You can also pick up a 12-ounce bag of the blend to take home but, as Sheriff Darryl Daniels says, "You got options." The blend is also available for sale on theurbanbeancoffeehouse.com.

It's a fitting name for the blend, as the sheriff is known for often having a cup of joe in his hand.

You may remember a Facebook Live video from a drug bust at an Orange Park home in January, when Daniels issued a warning to criminals living in Clay County and gave them his oft-uttered ultimatum:

"If you commit crimes in Clay County, you got options: You can stop what you're doing, you can leave Clay County, or you, too, will be on the receiving end of this," said Daniels, who was gripping a thermos.

Later in the video, Daniels could be seen walking into the home, where he warned those watching that they, too, may wake up to find him in their homes if they run afoul of the law.

"Fifteen going to jail, three Big Gulps," the sheriff said after a long swig from his thermos.

A share of the proceeds from the sale of the "Sheriff's Blend" coffee will go toward the Clay County Police Athletic League and Clay County's youth.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.