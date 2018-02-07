4 arrested in Middleburg drug raid, deputies say

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Three men and a woman were arrested Wednesday morning after the Clay County SWAT team found drugs in a home in Middleburg, the sheriff's office said.

Billy Waters, 35, Desmond Turner, 53, Tessa Costello, 26, and Todd Bolick, 38, were arrested, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the SWAT team served a narcotics arrest/search warrant at 133 Yucca St., concerning the sale and delivery of narcotics that included fentanyl and crack cocaine.

During the preliminary investigation methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and marijuana were seized from the home, deputies said.

Besides that, drug paraphernalia, nearly $2,500 cash and other items were recovered, deputies said.



