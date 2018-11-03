4th Sunset Ride for Police Athletic League honors fallen deputy

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The fourth annual Sunset Ride for Clay County’s Police Athletic League was held Saturday, and this year, Deputy Ben Zirbel was honored.

Zirbel was killed in a motorcycle accident in August while he was on duty. He had been a motorcycle deputy with the department for several years.

This year’s theme is “filling playgrounds and not prisons.” The proceeds for today’s ride will go back to the community in support of the PAL program as well as help Zirbel's family.

The motorcycles started roaring at the Harley-Davidson on Wells Road around 5 p.m. Saturday.

"This is a benefit ride for Officer Zirbel. It’s a beautiful day and nice opportunity to support our community," said cyclist Amber Mucha.

Mucha is one of hundreds of bikers who came out to support the Police Athletic League.

Bikers paid a $25 registration fee to support PAL, and there’s a live auction benefiting Zirbel’s family.

"We honor Ben every day by coming to work and doing what we do, with Ben being a part of the traffic unit, and he was also a part of honor guard as well," Clay County Deputy Keith Smith said.

