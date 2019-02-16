Clay County

7 years since the death of Detective David White

Detective White was shot to death during a raid on a meth house

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Today marks seven years since Detective David White was shot and killed during a raid on a meth house in Middleburg.

White left behind a wife and a daughter. He was 35 at the time of his death. He was an Army veteran and spent nine years with the Clay County Sheriff's office.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office paid it respects to White on its social media channels.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

