7 years since the death of Detective David White

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Today marks seven years since Detective David White was shot and killed during a raid on a meth house in Middleburg.

White left behind a wife and a daughter. He was 35 at the time of his death. He was an Army veteran and spent nine years with the Clay County Sheriff's office.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office paid it respects to White on its social media channels.

On February 16, 2012 Detective David White was shot and killed during a narcotics investigation in Middleburg. Just 35 years old at the time of his death, he was posthumously named our agency’s 2011 Deputy of the Year for his work to reduce the illegal pill trade in Clay County. pic.twitter.com/alxt3Dsk1f — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) February 16, 2019

