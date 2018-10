CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found in the water Tuesday morning off Knight’s Boat Ramp and Marina in Clay County, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies and homicide detectives are on the scene at River Lane.

No other information is being released about the person's identity or the circumstances surrounding how the body was found.

News4Jax will update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.