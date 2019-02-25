Artists brighten Green Cove Springs intersection with mural

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A group of artists is brightening the streets of Green Cove Springs, one brush stroke at a time.

The volunteers are painting a mural to improve the look of the community and support two local charities.

Muralist Sophie Dentiste is painting a 40-foot mural along the busy intersection of U.S. 17 and Walnut Street in Green Cove Springs. It's called "Cove in Bloom” and it shows a larger than life garden with animals and plants that are native to Florida.

"Everything from possums and beavers and the gopher turtles to the different variations of butterflies,” Dentiste said.

The renderings are realistic, literally flying right off the mural.

She didn't do it alone. The space, on the side of a building, was donated by a City Council member who owns the property. More than 20 artists from the Art Guild of Orange Park worked in shifts over four weekends to bring the sketches to life.

"We had all the scaffolds out here and it created a lot more synergy with everybody working together to get this completed,” Dentiste added.

Dentiste said she raised money from a GoFundMe page to cover the project. Excess proceeds are going to two local charities: Mercy Support Services for homeless and displaced families and the Art Guild of Orange Park.

She's hoping more people would find interest in the art and make a donation to support organizations in the community.

She's not stopping here. Plans are already in the works for more murals and projects in the Green Cove Springs area.

To see more of Dentiste’s work, visit sophiedare.com.

