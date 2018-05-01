Autopsy: Jordan Cooper died from asphyxia

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The autopsy report for Jordan Cooper, a Keystone Heights woman found murdered in her home last year, was obtained by News4Jax on Tuesday.

According to the medical examiner, the 25-year-old died from asphyxia.

The autopsy report shows contusions and hemorrhages were found on her neck, face, chest and legs.

Joe Arthur Turner is being held without bond in the murder. His next court hearing is in two weeks.

Deputies said Turner lived down the street from Cooper's home, where her body was found "heavily concealed" in the attic.

