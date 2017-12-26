Body found in Keystone Heights where man reported missing

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - A human body was found Tuesday in Spring Lake, where authorities have spent several days searching for a missing man, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said the dive team has been called in to recover the body. Investigators will have to await a positive identification from the Medical Examiner's Office.

The news comes a day after the Sheriff's Office announced it was suspending its efforts to search the lake for Sean Thomas Leverette. He was last seen swimming with friends Friday afternoon.

SEAN LEVERETTE UPDATE 12.26.17, 3PM:



Since Friday, our agency has been attempting to locate Sean Leverette who went missing while swimming in Spring Lake. Much effort has been put into this search and today a body was discovered... pic.twitter.com/VqzyqXhl2G — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) December 26, 2017

At this time we are not confirming the identity of the person found; however, we will be updating accordingly... — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) December 26, 2017

Currently, we still have law-enforcement near Spring Lake, which includes members of our dive team and other Special Operations personnel who have been there since Friday working in these efforts, along with members of the community who have been graciously assisting.#CCSOFL — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) December 26, 2017

His friends reported Leverette, 27, missing about 5 p.m. Friday when they returned to shore only to realize that Leverette was not with him.

The Sheriff's Office brought in the dive team and sonar devices to help map the lake, but found no sign of Leverette throughout their search over the weekend.

Spring Lake is located near State Road 21 and County Road 352 in Keystone Heights. It's surrounded largely by private property.

