Bond set at $100K for 18-year-old car burglary suspect

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Clay County deputies arrested a man wanted in connection with a string of auto burglaries that happened overnight between March 25 and March 26.

Deputies identified the suspect as Tyrone Dowthard, 18, of Jacksonville.

According to investigators, Dowthard was responsible for multiple auto burglaries on Blairmore Boulevard off Blanding Boulevard.

Details into what was stolen and how Dowthard was identified as a suspect were redacted from the arrest warrant, which was signed back in June. Dowthard was arrested Tuesday on the warrant.

Dowthard is charged with five counts of auto burglary and one count of armed auto burglary.

On Wednesday morning, a judge set Dowthard’s bond at $100,000.



