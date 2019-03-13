Boy, 11, to undergo surgery after attempting parkour stunt

A Clay County 11-year-old boy is recovering after breaking his arm doing an activity that has become increasingly popular on YouTube.

It’s called parkour. It’s kind of like a sport in which participants do sometimes death-defying activities like jumping between buildings and running up walls, similar to what a stunt person might do in a movie.

On Wednesday, News4Jax spoke with Kristian Barnett, who will have surgery Thursday after breaking his arm while trying out parkour in his backyard on Monday.

"I was outside, got off my trampoline," Kristian said. "Saw a log, went to jump off."

The log he jumped on snapped.

"It hurt a lot, felt like somebody stabbed me in my arm," said Kristian, who now has a cast on his arm.

Teresa Barnett, Kristian's mother, said he had decided to go out and play -- instead of playing video games -- when he broke his arm.

"Basically, I had to move his arm and kind of adjust it to be somewhat straight, lay it on his chest so we could get up off the ground," she said.

Kristian said he had seen parkour videos and wanted to try it out.

"I thought it was awesome," he said.

His mother, who has spent a lot of time in the hospital this week, said she has also watched the videos.

"They’re scary," she said. "Some of them really jump pretty far over buildings, on the sides of walls, downstairs."

The log that Kristian jumped on was not high off the ground, unlike the roofs that people jump off and the tall walls that people scale in many parkour videos.

For those who don't think the parkour phenomenon is that popular, the videos that Kristian had been watching have gone viral with millions of views. In fact, News4Jax came across a website called Urban Evolution, from the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, that offers parkour classes for children ages 4 to 14.

Kristian will undergo surgery Thursday at Wolfson Children’s Hospital to put surgical nails in his arm and repair the break.

