Clay County deputies help young man find home

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Clay County deputies had a happy outcome Thursday morning after finding a man who goes by the name "Casey" walking around the Lakeside area of Orange Park.

The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that Casey was safe and being taken care of by patrol members, but they were trying to find his home.

Deputies said Casey has special needs and was able to provide little information, and they asked for the public's help to get him home.

The community came through and by 8:15 a.m., the Sheriff's Office updated to say the young man had been brought home.

"Thank you so much to everyone who shared this information, making this a successful return," the tweet said.

