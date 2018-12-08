Car crashes into Orange Park apartment complex

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - No one was hurt Friday night when a car crashed into an apartment complex in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

According to a deputy, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. The driver drove into the side of the Alexander Pointe Apartment Homes on Burwick Avenue.

The deputy told News4Jax the driver of the car missed his turn, and the driver was not intoxicated.

No one was inside the apartment the car crashed into, the deputy said. It's unclear if the driver faces charges.

