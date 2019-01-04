Car crashes into LensCrafters in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A small hatchback on Friday afternoon crashed into a LensCrafters located on Blanding Boulevard, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

A photo from the scene shows the car, which crashed through the glass windows of the store, just south of Wells Road.

According to investigators, an elderly woman, who was driving the car, was taken to the hospital. No one in the business was injured.

