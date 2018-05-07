Changes planned for crash-prone Clay County road

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - Changes are being planned along a stretch of road in Clay County known for crashes.

The changes are being made on US-17 particularly in the area near County Road 220. News4Jax has chronicled several severe crashes in the area, some of which were deadly.

A study by the Florida Department of Transportation on the stretch of road was completed, and action is being taken as result. Changes include:

New turn lanes at US-17 and County Road 220

Signs warning turn is coming

Repairs in the road where portions of asphalt drop off

FDOT is working to see which changes can be made soon. All of the changes are part of a five year plan.

