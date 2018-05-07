Changes planned for crash-prone Clay County road

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - Changes are being planned along a stretch of road in Clay County known for crashes.
The changes are being made on US-17 particularly in the area near County Road 220. News4Jax has chronicled several severe crashes in the area, some of which were deadly.
A study by the Florida Department of Transportation on the stretch of road was completed, and action is being taken as result. Changes include:
- New turn lanes at US-17 and County Road 220
- Signs warning turn is coming
- Repairs in the road where portions of asphalt drop off
FDOT is working to see which changes can be made soon. All of the changes are part of a five year plan.
