Changes planned for crash-prone Clay County road

Announcement made after FDOT study

By Scott Johnson - Reporter

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - Changes are being planned along a stretch of road in Clay County known for crashes.

The changes are being made on US-17 particularly in the area near County Road 220. News4Jax has chronicled several severe crashes in the area, some of which were deadly.

A study by the Florida Department of Transportation on the stretch of road was completed, and action is being taken as result. Changes include:

  • New turn lanes at US-17 and County Road 220
  • Signs warning turn is coming
  • Repairs in the road where portions of asphalt drop off

FDOT is working to see which changes can be made soon. All of the changes are part of a five year plan.

