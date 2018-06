ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms that a child was pulled form a pond at the Cypress Pointe Apartments on Knight Box Road, off Old Jennings Road, in Orange Park.

Investigators could not confirm the child's age or gender. CPR was performed on the child. The child's condition was not immediately clear.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene gathering information.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.