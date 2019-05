CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The 911 telephone system in Clay County was experiencing technical difficulties Wednesday night, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said in some instances, an emergency call may not have gone through from cellphones. By 6 p.m., the system was working again.

Anyone who experiences an issue calling 911 should call the non-emergency line at (904) 264-6512.

