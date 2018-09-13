Clay County battalion chief investigated for inappropriate texts

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A battalion chief for Clay County Fire Rescue may lose his job after allegations that he sent inappropriate text messages to a female employee.

Fire Chief Lorin Mock is recommending the battalion chief, whose name has not been released, be terminated following an internal investigation by the county.

The battalion chief has been placed on administrative leave with pay. The county will not decide his fate until the disciplinary process is complete.

The allegations make the battalion chief one of four firefighters currently under the microscope for unrelated reasons. But Chief Mock said the others' infractions paled in comparison.

