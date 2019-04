CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Get your tissues ready!

A 1st grader at Lakeside Elementary in Orange Park was surprised by his dad on Monday after he came home a few days early from his 6-month deployment.

Students gathered around for the surprise with American flags in their hands.

The dad wrapped his son in a huge hug!

Welcome home!

