Clay County commissioners clear way for new development

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Board of Commissioners has cleared the way for the development of a new subdivision.

County commissioners on Tuesday night voted unanimously to rezone rural land to residential housing, in favor of building new homes in an area southwest of Orange Park near Ridgeview High School.

If all goes to planned, Urban Core Development will now be able to develop 35 acres on the north side of Washington Avenue, between Spring and Turkey avenues, into a new subdivision with 101 homes.

Many people who live near the proposed $6 million project told News4Jax that, although they’re for growth in Clay County, their main concern is increasing traffic.

“It should not be a burden upon anybody who already lives there. We should not carry the burden for more people to grow Clay County," said Tamara Bradt, a resident of the Ridgecrest neighborhood.

Bradt and other Ridgecrest residents voiced their concerns about the increase in traffic through their neighborhood off Blanding Boulevard, saying a traffic light is needed.

“The area for the new subdivision, there’s no way to easily get out, and all of that traffic does funnel through," Bradt said.

The homes will sell for $200,000 and higher, according to developers.

Commissioners said that they don't have a solution for the traffic right now, but they're looking into the issue.

“There is hope for the subdivisions that are there now, for the people that do reside there, that we will get some relief here in the near future," Bradt said.

As long as her community stays safe, Bradt said, she's in favor of the project.

After the commission meeting on Tuesday evening, developers told News4Jax that they're excited about the project, and hope to begin construction in the next three to four months. Developers said they plan on naming the subdivision, "Somerset."

