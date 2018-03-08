Clay County deputies: 15-year-old arrested in school threat

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - A 15-year-old student was arrested after deputies said he was seen on surveillance video writing a threat on the ceiling of a restroom at Keystone Heights Junior/Senior High School.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said Trenton Edsall is charged with multiple felonies and a misdemeanor.

According to deputies, Keystone Heights Junior/Senior High School administrators discovered that someone had written on the ceiling in the boys' restroom, "I'm going to shoot up the school."

After looking at surveillance video, deputies said, Edsall was identified as the suspect.

Deputies said he later confessed and was arrested.

