Clay County deputies looking for missing 18-year-old

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered 18-year-old, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday night.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Christian Michael Ortiz was last seen earlier in the day in the Middleburg area.

Deputies said he's possibly driving a red 2006 Ford Focus with Florida license plate Y44KLL.

Ortiz is described as being about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds and having green eyes and brown hair.

"He is not in any trouble, however, he is considered endangered based on information obtained during this investigation," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who sees Ortiz or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office's Communications Section at 904-264-6512.



