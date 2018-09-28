Clay County deputies search for missing 64-year-old woman

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are looking for a missing 64-year-old woman, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night.

Elaina Mary Tokar was reportedly last seen around Banks Road in Middleburg, wearing a pink shirt and tan pants, deputies said.

Tokar is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing between 90 and 100 pounds, and having blue eyes and brown hair.

According to deputies, Tokar is considered to be endangered, as she may be possibly suffering from mental health problems.

Anyone who sees her or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.

