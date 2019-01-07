Clay County deputies search for wanted felon

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down a wanted felon.

Detectives say Steven M. Kocis is a "violent habitual career offender". He is wanted on a felony warrant for not complying with registration requirements.

Kocis is known to frequent Alachua and Duval counties. The Sheriff's Office believes he may be working in construction.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Detective Ryan Ellis by calling (904) 213-6631 or e-mailing: rmellis@claysheriff.com

To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

