CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Shortly after deputies asked for the public's help, a missing 8-year-old boy was found safe, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said Friday night.

Deputies said Desiyas Jaquan Dawson was reported missing after he last seen just before 3 p.m. leaving Coppergate Elementary School.

He was later located at a friend's parents' house, deputies confirmed to News4Jax just before 10:30 p.m.

