Clay County deputies seek help identifying woman

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying the woman pictured above.

Deputies believe she may have information about a recent crime that happened at a Middleburg Flash Foods located on Blanding Boulevard.

Thursday morning, the sheriff's office posted her picture and the car they believe she is driving.

If you have any information that could help, please call the Clay County Sheriff's Office: (904) 264-6512 or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers: 1-866-845-TIPS.

