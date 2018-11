ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Detectives served a drug warrant at an Orange Park home on Friday night, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

News4Jax was told several people were arrested at the home near Blairmore Boulevard and Virgo Lane, just west of Blanding Boulevard.

Deputies said the execution of the SWAT/narcotics warrant was planned and controlled.

There were no shots fired and there's no threat to the community at this time, deputies said.

