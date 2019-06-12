Clay County deputies surprise woman on 98th birthday

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Now here's a great story to brighten your day.

A Clay County woman got quite the surprise on her birthday when two deputies stopped by to celebrate.

Ms. Marjorie just turned 98 years young and invited Clay County deputies to help her celebrate.

When the sheriff's office got the invite, they knew they had to make an appearance.

"She is quite possibly one of the sweetest and most hilarious ladies we’ve had the privilege of spending time with," CCSO said.

Ms. Marjorie said the deputies made her day and that the Clay County Sheriff's Office has some of the “best deputies around.”

Help us wish Ms. Marjorie a Happy Birthday is the comments below!

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.