Clay County deputies warn about purse, wallet thefts

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A number of purse thefts were reported by shoppers to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, and deputies offered a warning to consumers in response.

Investigators said the criminals are working in teams to identify people who are shopping alone and left their purse unattended in a cart.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the crooks often fill a shopping cart to give the appearance they are shopping. A second person will start a conversation with a shopper while the accomplice goes for the victim's purse and takes their wallet.

The criminals immediately leave the store with the victim's credit cards and money.

Deputies offered four simple tips for shoppers:

Keep your purse on your person

Make sure your purse is secure by zipping or latching it shut

Don't keep more than you need in your purse (such as social security cards)

Be mindful of your surroundings

If you notice something has been stolen, the Sheriff's Office said don't wait to report it. Immediately contact deputies and freeze your credit cards.

