Clay County deputy involved in Middleburg crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Clay County sheriff's deputy in the Traffic Unit was involved in a crash early Wednesday evening, authorities said.

It happened about 6 p.m. on County Road 218 near Long Horn Road.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was on his Sheriff's Office motorcycle when a vehicle pulled out in front of him and he collided with the vehicle.

"At this time, injuries are suspected, but to unknown extents," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "We ask that the community keep those involved in this crash within your thoughts and prayers please."

