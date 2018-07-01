Clay County homicide detective accused of faking car theft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Clay County homicide detective, who's been on the force for 10 years, has been arrested and fired, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Mark Andrews, 42, is accused of being involved in a hit-and-run on New Year's Eve and making it appear that his car had been stolen.

He's charged with making a false report of a crime and leaving the scene of an accident.

Read Report on Charges Here.

The charges stem from a report of a hit-and-run in Keystone Heights on New Year's Eve. The victim of the hit-and-run told police the vehicle that hit her car appeared to be an unmarked patrol car.

A few hours later an unmarked police car was found deserted, not far from where Andrew lives. Arrest reports show the car was Andrew's and he had reported it stolen.

The former detective had claimed he was asleep when his car was stolen, but the investigation later proved that he was using his phone and had a few drinks before leaving the American Legion, which was near where the hit-and-run was reported, according to The Florida Times-Union.

Andrews was found out because the Sheriff's Office own computer records showed he was on his agency laptop after the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.