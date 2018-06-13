Clay County mom charged with abuse after child struck with broom

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A mother was taken to jail after she swung a broom, striking her child in the eye, according to an arrest report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Tobie Lea-Ann Stann, 27, of Orange Park, told investigators she accidentally hit the young girl and swung the broom to scare her.

The little girl, whose age was removed from the report, told investigators Stann was angry and struck her three times with a broom handle, the report stated. She also told investigators Stann asked her not to tell anyone how she was injured.

Stann was arrested and charged with child abuse.

