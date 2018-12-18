Clay County opens fire station in Keystone Heights

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - A new fire station officially opened its doors Monday evening in Keystone Heights.

Fire Station 11 is Clay County's twelfth official fire station. The grand opening ceremony included traditions like the uncoupling of the hose, striking of the sixes and pushing the fire engin=e into its new quarters.

“I am extremely gratified by the commitment that Clay County is making to public safety,” said Fire Chief Lorin Mock. “This new station provides the citizens of Keystone Heights with a modern facility designed to house the equipment and personnel needed protect their community for many years to come.”

The station, located at 2390 State Road 21, can house up to six emergency vehicles. The facility cost $2.4 million to construct.

