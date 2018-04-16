Keystone Heights man arrested after pursuit, attack on Clay County deputy

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - A 26-year-old man trying to avoid arrest Saturday night racked up several more felony charges when he led deputies on a high-speed chase, then punched a deputy before being taken into custody, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

According to the arrest report, he took a woman her two children along for the dangerous ride.

According to an arrest report, deputies were attempting to serve a warrant on Cirocco David Fox at a home on Piedmont Street in Keystone Heights. Law enforcement established a perimeter around the home, but as squad cars approached the residence, deputies said Fox’s backup drove away at a high rate of speed.

The report said Fox’s truck turned onto several different streets before it reemerged onto a road, almost hit a pursuing deputy head-on. Deputies noted that, Fox’s truck drove through a heavily wooded area until it got stuck in a heavy sand area.

According to one of the arresting deputies, as Fox was physically removed from the truck, he punched one deputy in the face, then tried to run before he was wrestled to the ground.

The report said that while on the ground, Fox continued to resist arrest by punching and kicking the deputy until a police dog was released on him. The arresting deputy noted in the affidavit that Fox continued to fight the police dog until he finally gave up and allowed deputies to place him in handcuffs.

A woman who was in the pickup with Fox told deputies that Fox forced her and her children to go with him and her children were crying because they were afraid of Fox. She also told deputies that Fox instructed the children to keep their heads down and to not look out the back window.

The woman investigators that Fox did try to collide head-on into one of the patrol cars.

During their investigation, deputies said they found narcotics that field-tested positive for cocaine.

Before Fox was taken to jail, he was taken to Orange Park Medical Center for treatment of dog-bite injuries.

Fox was booked into the Clay County Jail wearing a drug contamination suit, which deputies said defendants are made to wear when there is chance they could be exposed to chemicals used to produce illegal narcotics. The suit prevents others from being potentially contaminated from suspected chemicals.

After Saturday’s arrest, Fox was charged with:

• Child abuse without great bodily harm

• Adult false imprisonment

• False imprisonment of a child under the age of 13

• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Possession of ammo by a convicted felon

• Cocaine possession

• Possession of drug equipment

• Driving on a suspended license

• Eluding law enforcement

• Two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer

• Resisting an officer with violence

According to court records, Fox has outstanding felony warrants out of Bradford County and is a suspect in active felony cases in Clay County.

In 2013, Fox was sentenced to prison for 48 months after he was convicted of burglary.

