Clay County School Board approves school security plan

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The Clay County School Board approved its security plan Thursday night.

The board had two options. It opted for the second plan which calls for the inclusion of an agreement with the Orange and Green Cove Police departments.

Plan one would have cost $5.6 million to put a deputy in every school. School superintendent Addison Davis said that was money the system doesn't have.

"The question was asked, what has changed since we said were wanted school resource officers in all schools. What changed is we found how much it would cost, and how underfunded we were," said school board member, Carol Studdard.

Option two will cost more than $1.2 million.

The proposals can be seen here.

