Clay County school bus plows into Oakleaf resident's fence

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - No one was hurt when a Clay County school bus veered off through road and barreled through the fence outside an Orange Park home Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash happened at some point before 2:30 p.m. at a home on Stallion Way off of Oakleaf Village Parkway. There were no students on board.

According to Clay County Emergency Management, no injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but firefighters were called to deal with a fuel leak.

The agency said additional details would be released by the school district.

