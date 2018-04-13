Clay County sheriff arrests parent he says left child in truck with drugs

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels spotted something that struck a nerve Friday while visiting students at Keystone Heights Elementary School.

He investigated the situation, which ended with a parent getting handcuffed by the sheriff himself, deputies said.

Daniels, who randomly visits elementary schools around his county, said he saw a truck pull up with music blaring at Keystone Heights Elementary and watched an adult head into the school, leaving the music on with a child in the back seat.

Daniels said the child was about 3 years old, and the doors were left unlocked.

Daniels approached the adult, who was the child's father, when he came back out of the school, and Daniels got permission to search the truck.

Daniels said he found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the truck, prompting an arrest on drug and child neglect charges.

The child's mother came to get the child and the truck.

The Department of Children and Families will also be investigating.

Sgt. Keith Smith said he's never seen the sheriff personally arrest someone before.

Smith said Daniels was at the school because he reads to children and talks to them about cyberbullying.

