Clay County Sheriff's Office needs help to identify these two men

PALM COAST, Fla. - If you have seen one or both of these men, the Clay County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.

The agency is trying to identify the men because deputies believe they have pertinent information concerning crimes at the Middleburg WalMart.

They are believed to be traveling in a silver-colored sedan with a Tennessee license plate.

If you have any information about the men, who were caught on surveillance camera, you are asked to call 904-264-6512.

Deputy C. Phillips is handling the case and is reminding everyone that can go also go to the Clay County Sheriff's Office website by clicking here then go to the See Something, Say Something banner to leave a crime tip.

You can also contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, and you may be eligible for a reward if a conviction is made in a case.

