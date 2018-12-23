Clay County Sheriff's Office seeking family of autistic man

MIDDLEBURG, Fla - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the family of a man who is believed to be autistic.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies met the gentleman in Middleburg and he does not speak.

🔺 COMMUNITY HELP: earlier today, our members met this gentleman in Middleburg. He is believed to be autistic and does not speak. We are seeking his family and need your help. If you know who this is, please contact us immediately. #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/ma6iehwOCA — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) December 23, 2018

