Clay County

Clay County Sheriff's Office seeking family of autistic man

Man found in Middleburg does not speak

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

MIDDLEBURG, Fla - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the family of a man who is believed to be autistic.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies met the gentleman in Middleburg and he does not speak.

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.