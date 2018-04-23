Clay County still looking for money to fund school officers

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Clay County could be $1.8 million closer to funding a resource officer in every school, but according to numbers from Sheriff Darryl Daniels, that still leaves the county short.

Daniels said his agency needs $4.5 million to cover the staffing and equipment costs associated with having an SRO in every school, as Florida law now requires.

The Clay County Commission has found $1.8 million in its capital improvements budget that it is willing to give the Sheriff's Office, which would be added to the roughly $1.5 million the district received from the state.

But the $1.8 million is a one-time allocation, and even combined with the state's money, it leaves the county more than $1 million short of what the Sheriff's Office needs.

Daniels had planned to hire 30 new deputies, beginning Tuesday, so that they could be trained and ready before the school year starts. But he has put that plan on hold as the county looks for ways to come up with the rest of the money.

Daniels said that any new hires who don't have previous school resource officer experience will not be assigned to schools but will instead replace veteran deputies who will be reassigned to work as SROs.

The law requires districts to fund an SRO at every school, but with such little notice, many districts statewide, including Clay County, don’t have the money to make that happen before next school year.

In Clay County, the rest of the money could come in the form of a loan from the commissioners to the district or some other way.

“I think we have a clear vision in reference to what we have to do as a school district,” Superintendent Addison Davis said. “I know we’ll have to look and see what additional reserves we have or what additional revenues we can generate to make this happen. We will be prepared for Day 1 in Clay County. We stand confident by that.”

The School Board is meeting Monday afternoon, and any decisions made by the board will impact discussions Tuesday night at the County Commission meeting, where the topic again comes up for discussion and decisions about funding the school resource officer program will be made.

