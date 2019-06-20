Clay County SWAT surrounds Middleburg home of man with gun

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has deployed its SWAT team to deal with a man with a gun outside a Middleburg home.

A Sheriff's Office spokesman said they are checking a witness report that the man had fired a shot, so responders are being kept at a distance for their own safety.

The home is off Baxley Road about halfway between U.S. 21 and County Road 220.

"At this time we have very limited information, so we ask that bystanders do not approach the scene until we can obtain more details," Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Chris Padgett said.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

