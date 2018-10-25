Clay County voters concerned over unwanted political texts

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Voters have been complaining to the Clay County Supervisor of Elections Office about getting unwanted text messages from political parties about their vote by mail ballot status.

The supervisor's office released information Thursday, reminding voters that while the texts might be unwelcome, they are from third party sources and not from the SOE office.

A few things to keep in mind:

Your voter file is a public record. While the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) discourages companies from texting you without your consent, political parties are exempt, even if you are on the “Do Not Call” list.

The content of the text messages tends to have inaccurate or misleading information.

Clay County voters are able to track the real status of their mail ballot and verify their vote at the official website www.TrackMyClayBallot.com.

In the event there is an issue with your Vote by Mail ballot, the SOE office will contact you, but never by text message.

For more information, visit www.ClayElections.com or call 904-269-6350 if the SOE office can assist you.

