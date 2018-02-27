Clay County woman charged in deadly hit-and-run

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Clay County woman is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the August death of a Fleming Island man.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Glen McDonald, 39, was riding his scooter on U.S. 17 near the Black Creek Bridge about 10:20 p.m. Aug. 4 when he was hit from behind by Lisa Beverly, who was driving a GMC SUV.

According to the arrest report, the scooter burst into flames and was dragged by Beverly's vehicle for several miles before it fell away. The report states Beverly stopped, tried to put out the fire and then drove home as she was followed by a witness who called 911.

She was arrested at her home.

McDonald died at a hospital the following week.

As of Tuesday, Beverly, 55, was out of jail on bond awaiting trial.

