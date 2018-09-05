Clay County woman last seen Tuesday sought by deputies

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies asked for help Wednesday locating a 57-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Cynthia Lou Taylor may be traveling in a 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV (pictured above) with Florida license tag 999-2UK.

The Sheriff's Office said she's known to frequent the Keystone Heights and Starke area.

She was not considered endangered or missing, but family said her extended absence is out of character.

Anyone who sees Taylor or knows where she is should contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512. Investigators can also be contacted by visiting the Sheriff's Office's website (click here) and clicking on the "See Something, Say Something" banner at the top of the page.

