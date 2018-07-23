Clay deputies searching for persons of interest in robberies

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's office is asking for help identifying two people who may have information on two separate robberies in Orange Park.

The first robbery took place on Saturday at the Advance America on Blanding Boulevard at College Drive. The sheriff's office says the person in the picture is a person of interest with pertinent information about the robbery.

The second robbery took place at the Walgreens on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park - not far from the first robbery.

Investigators are looking for better surveillance images where the person's face is not covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (904) 264-6512.

