Clay Electric customers in Orange Park to get new advanced meters

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Clay Electric customers in Orange Park will get new meters installed next month.

The utility company hired contractors to change out existing meters with advanced meters beginning in January.

Customers will get a notification by mail to know when their meter will be replaced. Power will be out for a few minutes during the installation. Utility users will get a door hanger notifying them when it's been replaced.

Contractors will be in uniform and wear identification. They will not enter any home or ask for personal information or payment.

Clay Electric officials said the upgrade will:

Improve reliability by identifying and pinpointing outages more quickly.

Improve member service by providing detailed data about energy use in the home and business.

Improve efficiency in managing operational costs with remote meter reading, saving money by significantly reducing labor and transportation costs.

Click here for more information about the meter upgrade project.

Below is the meter deployment schedule.

District Estimated time frame

Orange Park Jan.-Sept. 2019 Palatka Sept.-Oct. 2019 Salt Springs Oct.-Dec.2019 Keystone Heights Dec.2019- Feb. 2020 Gainesville Feb.-April 2020 Lake City April-June 2020

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.