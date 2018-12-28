Clay County

Clay Electric customers in Orange Park to get new advanced meters

New upgraded meters to improve reliability, efficiency, reduce outages

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Clay Electric customers in Orange Park will get new meters installed next month.

The utility company hired contractors to change out existing meters with advanced meters beginning in January.

Customers will get a notification by mail to know when their meter will be replaced. Power will be out for a few minutes during the installation. Utility users will get a door hanger notifying them when it's been replaced.

Contractors will be in uniform and wear identification. They will not enter any home or ask for personal information or payment. 

Clay Electric officials said the upgrade will:

  • Improve reliability by identifying and pinpointing outages more quickly.
  • Improve member service by providing detailed data about energy use in the home and business.
  • Improve efficiency in managing operational costs with remote meter reading, saving money by significantly reducing labor and transportation costs. 

Below is the meter deployment schedule.

                District                                                                  Estimated time frame              

Orange Park Jan.-Sept. 2019
Palatka Sept.-Oct. 2019
Salt Springs Oct.-Dec.2019
Keystone Heights Dec.2019- Feb. 2020
Gainesville Feb.-April 2020
Lake City April-June 2020

 

