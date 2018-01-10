Commissioners discuss marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Board of Commissioners discussed the issue of medical marijuana dispensaries in the unincorporated parts of the county during its meeting Tuesday evening.

Shortly after Florida voters approved Amendment 2, legalizing medical marijuana, and local governments were left scrambling on how to regulate the sale of marijuana, Clay County instituted a one-year moratorium last January.

The county wanted more time to study the issue. It also wanted to develop guidelines for dispensaries.

Last week, Clay County's planning commission voted 3-2 in favor of medical marijuana dispensaries opening up shop in the unincorporated parts of the county, such as Middleburg or Fleming Island.

The Board of Commissioners took no action during its meeting on Tuesday night. The county commission will take up the issue of medical marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated parts of the county in two weeks.

One Clay County resident who attended the meeting said he's pleased with how it went.

"Today, after speaking, they indicated that minds had been changed, not because of me, but because of their own research and I was very happy and I'm looking forward to a positive vote in two weeks," Richard Klinzman said.

Orange Park, which has its own government, already allows medical dispensaries.

