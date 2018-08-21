Community rallies for injured deputy at Coffee with a Cop

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - People in Clay County gathered Tuesday morning to show their support for local law enforcement as a Clay County traffic deputy remained in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Sunday.

Clay County's Coffee with a Cop event, designed to build stronger relationships between deputies and the community they serve, was a somber affair at the Gate station near U.S. 17 in Fleming Island.

Residents rallied behind their heroes in blue with an outpouring of support for Deputy Ben Zirbel.

He was in a crash Sunday morning at Blanding Boulevard and Camp Francis Johnson Road that left him with critical injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a man pulling a lawn trailer did not yield the right of way, and Zirbel’s motorcycle crashed into the trailer, throwing him off the bike.

“What they do is a really important job and is a really hard job and that brings it home,” resident Don Bledsole said.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chris Padgett said the outpouring of thoughts and prayers touches each and every deputy, as well as the family of Deputy Zirbel.

“With everything we’ve got going on, to know that our community truly stands behind us, it means the world to us,” Padgett said.

A VyStar Credit Union account has been set up for Zirbel and his family. The account number is 7507565803 and donations can be made at any branch.

A GoFundMe page was also created Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.