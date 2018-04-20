Crews battle Oakleaf Plantation house fire

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Crews battled a fire at an Oakleaf Plantation home, Clay County Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters responded just before 7 p.m. to Autumn Pines Drive, where they found flames through the roof of a home.

John Ward, with Fire Rescue, said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also responded to assist.

At last check, said, no injuries had been reported.

News4Jax is on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.