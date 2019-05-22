Daniels steps down from Orange Park Medical Center board

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels has stepped down from the Orange Park Medical Center’s board of trustees, hospital staff confirmed to News4Jax on Wednesday.

The news comes two days after Daniels resigned his seat on the St. Johns Classical Academy board of governors as he faces scrutiny over an extramarital affair while he was running the Duval County jail.

Daniels has accused a Jacksonville corrections officer of stalking him after an incident this month. It turns out that he was previously romantically involved with the accused, who was his subordinate at the time.

No charges have been filed against Cierra Smith, despite Daniels filing a police report against Smith and calling for her arrest May 6, according to a State Attorney’s Office document obtained by News4Jax.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has confirmed that Daniels is the subject of a preliminary investigation. No further details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.