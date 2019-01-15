Department of Health offering no-cost flu shots in Green Cove Springs

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - For those who have still not received a flu shot this year, it’s not too late.

The Florida Department of Health in Clay County is offering no-cost flu shots at its community outreach event, which started Tuesday, every weekday until supplies last. The event is taking place at the department's Green Cove Springs location.

When: Every weekday starting Jan. 15 until supplies last.

Times: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 1305 Idlewild Avenue, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

In addition to the event, flu vaccines are available at the health department's Bear Run Clinic. No appointments are needed. Anyone with questions can call 904-529-2800.

When: Monday through Friday

Times: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 3229 Bear Run Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32065

According to health officials, annual vaccinations are safe and provide protection for each flu season. Health officials say by getting vaccinated, you also protect people around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness such as babies, young children, older people and people with certain underlying health conditions.

“Our continuing mission is to prevent, protect and promote improved health of all members of Clay County. Promoting flu vaccination is one of the ways that we promote and protect the health of community members in Clay County and by providing this service we are reaching the community members who may not have access otherwise to this prevention strategy," said Heather Huffman, MS, RDN, LD/N, IBCLC administrator/health officer.

According to health officials, good hygiene habits, including frequently washing your hands are essential to keep from spreading the flu by properly. Make it a habit to clean and disinfect commonly used surfaces in your home or office. Additionally, cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow and avoid touching your face.

For further information regarding influenza surveillance information, messaging and guidance, visit the influenza homepage at http://www.floridahealth.gov/floridaflu.

Visit FluFreeFlorida.com for more information about the flu.

For the most current information about flu activity in Florida, please see the Florida Flu Review, Florida’s weekly surveillance report.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.